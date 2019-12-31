Premier League Power Rankings: Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin top | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc006b95f651fa9f8de0187bd5f9d80b89% %MINIFYHTMLc006b95f651fa9f8de0187bd5f9d80b810%

Dominic Calvert-Lewin becomes the first Everton player to lead the ranking of power in more than a year after reaching the summit with a double winner in a game in Newcastle and scoring another winner two days earlier against Burnley.

Teammate Djibril Sidibe (No. 7) gets into the top 10 with a number of passes and touches against the Magpies and helped Calvert-Lewin on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne topped the table of forms for Christmas, but falls into No. 3 spot this week, despite scoring and beating Sergio Aguero in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, having been hooked early to rest in the defeat in Molineux.

Liverpool maintained its remarkable winning streak with a 1-0 victory over Wolves, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 3) pulling all the ropes with a large number of crosses and touches to get another men's prize from the match.

Adama Traore (No. 4) rested for that game, but became an explosive substitute to shake the Reds late after scoring and helping Raul Jimenez organize his team's return in the 3-2 victory against Manchester City on Friday.

The goals of Anthony Martial (No. 5) have helped the rebound of Manchester United in form and scored his third in two games to beat Burnley, while James Tomkins (No. 6) of Crystal Palace broke the deadlock in a tie 1- 1 in Southampton.

Norwich languishes three points adrift at the bottom of the table, but a 2-2 draw with the Spurs provided a crucial point and Emiliano Buendia was instrumental, providing assistance with a crunchy tackle for the first game and overcoming a series of statistics.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Willian's end (No. 9) reaches the top 10 with an assist in the 2-1 victory at Arsenal and Liverpool's cap Alisson (No. 10) joins the best with a second consecutive clean sheet .

In terms of the best player in each club, Danny Ings and Troy Deeney lead the charge of Southampton and Watford, respectively, to build pressure on low-end teams, despite Ings resting in a 2-0 victory at Chelsea.