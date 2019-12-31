Porsha Williams puts on makeup without makeup on beautiful photos with her mother, Diane T. Williams, and announces a new chapter for 2020

Diane T. Williams, who is the mother of actress and reality television star Porsha Williams, has teamed up to take some stunning photos.

Porsha is currently on vacation with his fiance, Dennis McKinley, in Mexico, where he is having the best time of his life after a very complicated year.

Together with several friends, his little daughter, PJ, and his mother, Diane, Porsha, have been going to the beach, enjoying a good meal and relaxing.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star shared some photos without makeup with his mother by his side and explained that he plans to have a great 2020.

She said: "Peace be calm … 🧘🏽‍♀️ I will be all about #SelfCare in 2020! I am making it a priority and I have forged it on my agenda as a non-negotiable! ❤️ Enjoying this amazing spa with my mother I love you, you deserve it! @msdianeofficial # OneLife2Live #SelfCareEqualsSelfLove #QualityTime ".

A fan declared: "Wow … you are a completely different person under that whole base 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

Another commenter shared: “Beautiful. Most black women need little or no makeup. We have beautiful skin. "

This sponsor said: "You are so pretty without makeup that most women cannot walk without makeup, but baby can. The side note tells mom that she is also beautiful. She said she needs to have her face fixed. before his spots lol ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ happy new year and many blessings! ”

Porsha was supposed to get married on New Year's Eve, but after Dennis cheated on her, everything was canceled.

A source spoke with Hollywood life and said things are going well between the two.

The person said: “Porsha and Dennis are in such an incredible place at this time and expect to start a new chapter in 2020. They have had a good amount of obstacles last year, but they are more determined than ever to make their work relationship . The love they share for each other never left, but Porsha is working to trust Dennis again, and is willing to do whatever it takes to show him how much he loves her. "

The source revealed: "PJ is the most important thing for them, and Porsha feels it is important for her to grow up with both parents. The wedding will continue to happen, but they haven't decided on a date yet. They decided to delay the New Year's Eve date because they wanted to focus on strengthening even more their relationship. They still have work to do, but they are getting there. They really love each other, and now they are happier than ever. "

The provider confessed: “Porsha has just spent the most wonderful family vacations with Dennis; Everything was perfect. Lately, things have gone so well that Dennis has gone further to make her happy. She feels so blessed and is delighted to have decided to give him and his relationship another chance. He is proving to you every day that it was the right decision. Best of all for her is to see him with her baby. He is a good father and loves to see that bond more than anything. "

Porsha seems to be happy despite the recent drama.



