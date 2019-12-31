Phaedra Parks praises the women she calls "sisters,quot; and "inspiration,quot;: see her photo and message

Phaedra Parks has just praised two of the women he called his sisters and also of inspiration. Look at the post he decided to share on his social networks just before NYE.

Solo Only these two ladies could get me off my massage table to laugh, brainstorm and make our sister look forward to talking! @leandriaj & @iamdianemoss I love you for life forever #inspire me, # challenge me and # love me at the same time! # 2020 is our year! #letsgo #sisters Pha ’Phaedra captioned its publication.

Someone said: "There are those smiles of millions of dollars, it is a blessing to be close to genuine people happy holidays," and another fan posted this: "All my squad love ️ I love these three ladies here ❤️’

One commenter wrote: "RHOA has not been the same without you. We miss you! Bring # bringbackphaedra," and someone else asked, "When will we see you on television? I miss seeing you @phaedraparks."

Phaedra has been very wise these days in her social media account and one of her recent messages proves it.

Before New Year's Eve, Phaedra shared some words of wisdom with his followers in IG.

‘As you get older, your Christmas list gets shorter because the gifts you want can't be bought 💞 #family #children #love #peace & #joy #happyholidays 😘’ Phaedra captioned its post.

Fans and followers were completely here to receive this message, and praised Phaedra in the comments.



