Pep Guardiola says Aymeric Laporte is approaching the return of Manchester City | Soccer news

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will play their fourth game in 10 days against Everton

Pep Guardiola says that Aymeric Laporte is a week or 10 days from returning to the first team's training at Manchester City.

Laporte has been out of action since August when his ACL was injured against Brighton in the Premier League, and the defender was ruled out until the new year.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old posted an Instagram image of himself in football boots before walking with the city's training team, which is a boost for the club that has fought defensively in his absence. .

Aymeric Laporte is about to return to action

"It's getting better," said Guardiola, who has used Fernandinho as an impromptu defender this season.

"He's training alone but already on the court. I don't know, but he's in the last part. In a week or maybe 10 days, he can start training with us."

City finished the decade with a 2-0 home victory against Sheffield United on Sunday and will host Everton, which won consecutive games under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, on New Year's Day, his fourth game in 10 days.

Guardiola hopes to face Ancelotti, who previously described the head of the City as a "genius,quot; before the meeting between the couple who won five Champions League titles between them.

When asked about the challenge of facing Everton, Guardiola said: "Everton is Everton, one of England's largest traditional and historical clubs with incredibly strong players."

"They have fought for points this season, but the quality is there. They have a new coach who has an incredible experience at Carlo."

Guardiola expects Carlo Ancelotti to be a success at Everton

"He is one of the smartest guys, he can always make teams work. They have had good results in the last two games. It will be a difficult test for us."

Guardiola, whose team is currently 14 points behind the Liverpool league leader in the title race, added: "I know Carlo quite well, we played a few times against him. His teams always beat our teams."

"He has directed some of the best and most experienced teams in Europe, the list is huge, and when that happens, it's because you're an amazing coach."

"I think it is incredible for English football that he has returned and that he can do an incredible job at Everton. I am pretty sure it will be a success."