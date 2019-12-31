PDC Darts: What's next for Fallon Sherrock? The | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML506388ad1836edd8369eff65246504729% %MINIFYHTML506388ad1836edd8369eff652465047210%









Fallon Sherrock enjoyed a memorable debut at the PDC World Championship, and now there are opportunities for The Palace Queen

After his stellar turn at Alexandra Palace, Fallon Sherrock will return to normal in the coming weeks, and for the Palace Queen, that means playing darts and much.

Sherrock's life has been turned upside down by a historic race in the third round of the World Championship in North London. Daytime television, breakfast radio, calls from around the world for television appearances have followed, all thanks to their triumphs over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic.

His decision to retire from the BDO Women's World Championship was breaking news on Tuesday, and he emphasizes more what he will do in the future, and he has a lot to focus on.

The 25-year-old arrived at Alexandra Palace a couple of weeks ago as the most unlikely of the two competitors this year to get the victory. Not because the former BDO world finalist didn't have the ability, but because she had a harder tie at Evetts, while the current female champion, Mikuru Suzuki, wanted to beat James Richardson.

Suzuki ran near Richardson, and was double 16 away from the decisive moment, but on Tuesday, December 17, Sherrock seized his chance. A brilliant 3-1 victory over the winner of the Evetts Development Tour before the eventual defeat against Chris Dobey launched a chain of events that have now made her the number one star of her darts.

First, he won a place in the New York stage of the World Series. In the evening, she continued with a 3-1 victory over World No. 11 Mensur Suljovic and an invitation to the other five World Series events in Copenhagen, Germany, New Zealand and a double header in Australia.

A place like & # 39; challenger & # 39; is likely to appear of the Premier League after Barry Hearn confirmed that the concept of & # 39; contestants & # 39; Last year I would return and the exhibition offers are coming. It is understood that its appearance rate for those has skyrocketed, everything seems to be a very busy 2020 for the new star of eighty.

His first priority was to have won a first women's world title, but he withdrew from the event on Tuesday to deepen the problems of BDO. The headlines he generated for that decision underline his status.

The BDO World Championships will begin on Saturday with doubts about the existence of the organization. An announcement on Monday that prize money had been cut along with low ticket sales means that the event has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Sherrock was to be a main act on the opening afternoon, and his absence will be felt. Given his profile now, and with opportunities elsewhere, it felt like a free hit for the last superstar of the sport.

It is believed that the first prize for the women's event was reduced from £ 20,000 to £ 8,000, but it will not be money for Sherrock in the 16-player field: he won £ 25,000 for his heroic Ally Pally.

She had admitted to Ally Pally that her career at the PDC event meant more than anything she had done before, and was bigger than a BDO world title. The BDO event felt like a free hit for Sherrock, who would have been on the success list of all the other players.

Instead, the focus will now be on what else is in the store since the world of darts does not sleep and other opportunities are glimpsed. It is a decision that will not have been taken lightly, since the Sherrock management team is among the most respected in the game.

At any moment of progress there will always be questions about the wider impact and, in the case of what has happened in the last two weeks, the immediate questions are about women's darts and the way forward: investment must be addressed , the opportunities and more.

Sky sports Commentators Rod Studd and Wayne Mardle have insisted that the women's game is the next area of ​​great growth for darts, while President Barry Hearn did not compromise on how far the PDC would go to support a women's tour.

They focus on the professional game and, depending on the fate that awaits the BDO after their World Championship, it may be that Hearn and the PDC offer a path to the game of amateurs and women and a first step on the road to something more independent.

For now, the PDCs are convinced that the professional game is open to anyone, for them it is a professional tour, not male or female, regardless of gender, age and nationality. Sherrock's performance and profile during the last fortnight have underlined the opportunity he presents and the numbers are likely to increase, even due to a larger number of incoming women.

Producing it on the stage of the World Championship is one thing, Sherrock will have the opportunity to win a Tour card in Q-School, which begins on January 16 in Wigan. Sherrock is already a confirmed participant in the annual four-day fight for the right to win one of the 16 available two-year Tour cards.

If Sherrock fails in his attempt, he can opt for the Challenge Tour, a circuit he has already played on, winning just £ 100 for two wins in 10 events last year and a reminder of how tiring his brand can be. There are four events before the end of January where Sherrock will seek to prove his worth.

Its wider impact could be felt if another player left her mark. Suzuki, Deta Hedman and Lisa Ashton are among the best players in the world, everyone will go to Q-School.

Ashton fell short last year, and the appearance on the Challenge Tour has been common for some of the best women in the game, but its "side,quot; of the sport has never had a bigger profile and it is likely that any success is news in National headlines

However, despite everything that is said about the game in general, this has been Sherrock's moment. His historic career at the PDC World Championship has opened doors that will probably secure his future for some time, but the next few weeks could take him to another level, and this time the world will be watching him.

