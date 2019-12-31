PDC Darts: Peter Wright has to get over the story of Michael van Gerwen to claim the final prize | Darts news

Snakebite has lost the nine television finals & # 39; premier & # 39; against MVG: they are on January 1, live on Sky Sports Darts





Five years after their first World Championship final, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen meet again for the title

Having predicted a place in the World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright will have the opportunity to finally conquer the man who has prevented him from becoming a champion on more than one occasion.

Snakebite has faced a lost dart from Noel Malicdem in the second round, survived the fight of Luke Humphries in an Ally Pally classic and overcame the lack of sleep to reach his second final.

The final obstacle is perhaps the greatest, its final nemesis: MvG, the world number one and the defending champion who seeks to become the third man to win four titles.

Wright and Van Gerwen know the story, but while the Dutchman has statistics on his side, Wright is trying to convince himself of a position of authority.

"He (Michael) played me in the past and I lost those games, I gave them away in the past and now I'm not giving away anything," Wright said after a 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price on Monday night. .

"I think (I'm in the best shape), but Michael can appear and play some tremendous darts, so it depends on the day."

While looking at the big screen in the corner of the media room where the world number 1 was at the level of Nathan Aspinall, he added: "I have done my job, you just need to do your job. And I will pick up the trophy."

Wright is talking about a good game, and with good reasons. There is history and much. It's almost as if Wright needs to convince himself that the previous clashes won't mean anything on New Year's Day.

Van Gerwen leads the 59-17 showdown and has defeated Snakebite in his nine televised final finals, Wright has in fact lost 12 of his final 13 finals since breaking into the scene with his final race at Alexandra Palace in 2014.

Snakebite lost in his first World Championship final against MvG in 2014: he gave the Dutch his first world crown

That defeat was at the hands of Van Gerwen and that race five years ago went unnoticed.

It could be said that the 49-year-old has been the most consistent player in this year's Championship and most observers agree that the 2017 United Kingdom Open is a scarce reward for a man who has been on top for the past five years.

"It would be just another trophy, the second one," he laughed when asked how much and with what delay, it would be another great title.

"It would be immense. I just have to go up and play my game, as if I had been doing this tournament and we'll see who wins."

Van Gerwen has been far from being the best in the last three weeks. He has been doing what he needs to do, winning four out of five sets in the decisives of the fifth leg to end Aspinall's hopes. Wright has not gone unnoticed, and the defending champion has not impressed him much when he told Stuart Pyke in his interview with Sky Sports after sending the Iceman.

The Dutchman knows that he needs to improve, but he also knows that history is on his side.

Wright's story about Van Gerwen's problem – important endings 2014 World Champions lost 7-4 (sets) 2015 UK Open lost 11-5 End of the 2015 World Series lost 11-10 2016 UK Open lost 11-4 Finals of the 2016 World Series lost 11-9 Premier League 2017 lost 11-10 Grand Slam 2017 lost 16-12 2018 World Grand Prix lost 5-2 (sets) Champions League 2019 lost 11-10 legs unless indicated

"I hope I can play a little better than I have been doing so far in this tournament and I am looking forward to the final," he said.

"Most of the time Peter plays with me, he exploits and loses the darts twice and that's a good thing for me, I think he's more afraid of me than I am of him."

For Wright, lost opportunities, despite their protests, are taking advantage of their presence and the most recent evidence suggests that they also corrode the crucial moments. This year's Champions League and the infamous 2017 Premier League final come to me immediately.

Both matches went to the decision makers of the last leg, but on both occasions, Wright missed the darts of the match. Seven in The O2 in May 2017 when Van Gerwen defended 5-1 and 7-2 to win against a disconsolate Snakebite.

And then, in October, in the Champions League, Wright threw four lost darts and a 10-7 lead to lose 11-10 and give the Dutch a clean sweep of each televised title.

Snakebite insists that they are in the past, but it is hard to believe that those last shootings, or Van Gerwen's response to "the right things at the right times," will not play their part.

Let's go back to that prediction, which arrived in Germany a few weeks ago.

"I already told MVG that I was going to play it in the World Cup final when I made an exhibition in December in Germany. I said: & # 39; I'll see you there & # 39;".

"I'm not going to throw it away again, I'm more mature now, all the other endings are in the past. You can't change the past. You can change the future. I have three darts to change the future." ".

It was appropriate for Wright to pronounce the words with a firm determination while Van Gerwen was in action at night eight hundred meters away, because for Snakebite, Van Gerwen has always been there, getting in his way.

He will return when the battle to be the first world champion of the 20s in sport takes place in North London on Wednesday night.

