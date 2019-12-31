Pakistan media mogul rejects accusation of filmmaker rape | Pakistan News

The executive director of one of Pakistan's most influential newspapers denied accusations that he raped an acclaimed filmmaker, in a case that highlighted sexual abuse directed at men and added momentum to the country's #MeToo movement.

Director Jamshed Mahmood Raza went to social networks over the weekend to claim that Hameed Haroon of the Dawn newspaper raped him 13 years ago.

Plus:

In October, Raza first described the assault publicly on Twitter, but referred to the alleged author as "a powerful person in our media world."

Haroon, who comes from one of Pakistan's richest and most influential families, issued a fierce denial in Dawn, the country's most popular English newspaper, late Monday, calling the accusations "simply false and intentionally fabricated."

"I categorically deny the accusation of rape against me," Haroon said in a statement.

Raza then criticized Haroon's comments, saying the statement was "nothing more than a slap to all survivors."

The accusations have again generated controversy in the deeply conservative country, where most discussions about sex and abuse are considered taboo.

Some voices have asked for accountability, while others rejected the notions of sexual assault among men.

"I have a question: how can an adult man be raped by another individual? Couldn't they have fought him," writer Salman Rashid tweeted.

Others disagreed.

"Rape is not just about physical power; it's about power in general. If a powerful person forces you to have sex with her, that's rape," Nida Kirmani wrote on Twitter.

The #MeToo and #Timesup campaigns have been globalized since accusations of sexual misconduct were made by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017, which led to a flood of accusations against other powerful men.

However, the movement has been slow in Pakistan, where women have fought for their rights for years in a patriarchal society where so-called murders and "honor,quot; attacks on women remain common.

The cases and complaints of men who attack other men have been discussed even more rarely in the country.