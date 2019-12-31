Padma Lakshmi has an epic reaction to the magazine confusing it with Priyanka Chopra

%MINIFYHTML8e49b3ab461fbe5ce66182fb537f115b9% %MINIFYHTML8e49b3ab461fbe5ce66182fb537f115b10%

The New Yorker tagged an Instagram photo of the star of & # 39; Top Chef & # 39; as the former Miss World winner in a publication with the favorite cartoon segment of the magazine's celebrities.

Padma Lakshmi He is not someone who remains silent when they confuse him with someone else. When The New Yorker confused her with her fellow Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, the "The best chef"The host hastened to offer an ingenious reaction.

On Sunday, December 29, the 49-year-old woman uploaded a screenshot of the magazine's publication that showed her photo in the head with a tag on "Quantico"The actress tells. In the caption, she purposely labeled New York Daily News instead of The New Yorker while writing:" Thanks to the illustrious & # 39; @ nydailynews & # 39; for the greeting ".

Without stopping there, the ex-wife of novelist Salman Rushdie further noted: "I know that for some we all resemble each other, but …" A woman shrugged emoji, as well as the hashtags of "desilife" and "justindianthings."

Lakshmi's reaction to the magazine's error attracted support from his followers. A social media user wrote in the comments section: "Both are beautiful but very different … this is ignorance." Another noted: "This is equivalent to labeling Cristina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears".

An account defended Padma Lakshmi.

Another Instagram user sided with the Indian actress.

The author's publication "Love, loss and what we ate: a memory" has even caught the attention of Natalie Portman. Although the "Black Swan"The star liked the magazine's original Instagram photo, she replied in the previous post:" Oh, no. "

Natalie Portman responded to the author's publication.

The flub of the social networks of the New Yorker occurred when the magazine published its acquisition of celebrity cartoons through its Instagram account. While Lakshmi managed to keep a screenshot of the error, the post itself has been deleted.

Lakshmi was no stranger to fighting in life due to the color of his skin. In 2016, she talked about being bullied and discriminated against in her teens. "You can ask anyone who has gone to high school with me, they didn't call me Padma," he told PEOPLE at that time.

"I didn't feel different, I didn't feel less American, even though I ate rice and curry or even though my name was Padma or I spoke with my mother in a different language, I felt as American as any other person. In my class," He continued explaining. "But they didn't feel that I was so American."