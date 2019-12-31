















Nuno Esprito Santo expects to increase his wolf squad in January.

The manager of Los Lobos, Nuno Espirito Santo, hopes to increase his squad during the January transfer window.

The wolves spent a lot last summer to make permanent loan agreements for Raúl Jiménez (£ 30 million) and Leander Dendoncker (£ 12 million), while they also spent £ 23 million to sign striker Patrick Cutrone of AC Milan, among others.

But Nuno believes that his squad "clearly needs,quot; a new momentum and hopes to be able to add it next month.

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

Speaking after Sunday's 1-0 loss to Liverpool, Nuno said: "I really think there is a lot of room to improve because the way we do things, we have a very small team."

"The players involved are basically the same as we had last season, so if we can improve our performance and at the same time, now that the transfer window is open, try to bring things that the team clearly needs, different features, there is a lot of space to improve. "

The wolves sit seventh on the Premier League table, five points behind Chelsea, which is fourth.

They are also competing in the FA Cup, where they will receive Manchester United on January 4, and the Europa League, where they will face Lany del Espanyol on the last 32 of February.