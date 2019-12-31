Nuno Espirito Santo looks at the January signings in Wolves | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/31/19 9:26 am









0:33

Nuno Esprito Santo expects to increase his wolf squad in January.

Nuno Esprito Santo expects to increase his wolf squad in January.

The manager of Los Lobos, Nuno Espirito Santo, hopes to increase his squad during the January transfer window.

The wolves spent a lot last summer to make permanent loan agreements for Raúl Jiménez (£ 30 million) and Leander Dendoncker (£ 12 million), while they also spent £ 23 million to sign striker Patrick Cutrone of AC Milan, among others.

But Nuno believes that his squad "clearly needs,quot; a new momentum and hopes to be able to add it next month.

2:39
FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.

Speaking after Sunday's 1-0 loss to Liverpool, Nuno said: "I really think there is a lot of room to improve because the way we do things, we have a very small team."

"The players involved are basically the same as we had last season, so if we can improve our performance and at the same time, now that the transfer window is open, try to bring things that the team clearly needs, different features, there is a lot of space to improve. "

The wolves sit seventh on the Premier League table, five points behind Chelsea, which is fourth.

They are also competing in the FA Cup, where they will receive Manchester United on January 4, and the Europa League, where they will face Lany del Espanyol on the last 32 of February.

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Marcus Rashford's 95-minute strike sealed the winner of the Super 6 jackpot. Could you make two in the rebound?

Recent Articles

Lauren London looks like a true goddess in a new photo with an impressive and feathery outfit while remembering Nipsey Hussle

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Lauren London made a rare appearance at Diddy's birthday party, and now the photo has appeared. Everyone seems to agree that she looked like a...
Read more

Remember the joint appearance of the golden balloons of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Almost 18 years ago Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston He walked the red carpet at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards.the friends Star had...
Read more

Nuno Espirito Santo looks at the January signings in Wolves | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Reginae Carter is proud of what she managed to achieve with her body in a year: exercise and a little help from a product...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Reginae Carter has been working like crazy for 2019, and now, at the end of the year, she flaunts her achievement. She managed to...
Read more

Cowboys, Bears among the five NFL teams that are not in the 2019 playoffs that can reach 2020

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Being stuck in the midpoint of the NFL, without looking for high-selection teams, but also not competing for a Super...
Read more
©