North Korea's Kim puts an end to the freezing of nuclear and missile tests | North Korea News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Wednesday that his country will continue to develop nuclear programs and introduce a "new strategic weapon,quot; in the near future, state media KCNA said, after the United States failed to meet the year-end deadline for Restart denuclearization conversations. .

As the United States makes "demands similar to those of the gangsters," which include ongoing joint military exercises with South Korea, the adoption of cutting-edge weapons and the imposition of sanctions, there was no reason why North Korea is no longer forced by nuclear and intercontinental self-declaration The moratorium on ballistic missile testing, Kim said, according to KCNA.

Plus:

Kim called a rare four-day meeting of the Workers' Party's policy formulation committee since Saturday, as the United States had not responded to its repeated calls for concessions to reopen the negotiations, dismissing the deadline as artificial.

He pledged to further develop North Korea's nuclear deterrence, but left the door open for dialogue and said that the "scope and depth,quot; of that deterrence will be "properly coordinated depending on,quot; the attitude of the United States.

What does Kim plan on denuclearization talks?

"The world will witness a new strategic weapon that will be owned by the DPRK in the near future," Kim said, using the acronym for the official name of North Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We will constantly alert the powerful nuclear deterrent capable of containing the nuclear threats of the United States and ensuring our long-term security."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he expected North Korea to "choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war."

Kim had previously said that he might have to look for a "new path,quot; if Washington doesn't meet his expectations.

US military commanders said Pyongyang's actions could include the test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which has been halted since 2017, along with nuclear warheads tests.

& # 39; Strategic weapons & # 39;

The tension had increased before the end of the year deadline when North Korea conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The nuclear talks have made little progress, although Kim and Trump met three times.

Is nuclear non-proliferation still a realistic objective?

A job-level meeting in Stockholm in October collapsed, with a North Korean chief negotiator accusing US officials of maintaining their former stance.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying "there will never be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula,quot; if Washington adheres to what he calls its hostile policy.

"We will constantly develop the necessary and necessary strategic weapons for state security until the United States reverses its hostile policy towards the DPRK and a lasting and lasting peacekeeping mechanism is built," Kim said.

He called his people to prepare for an "arduous and prolonged struggle,quot; and foster a self-sufficient economy due to delays in a long-awaited lifting of sanctions.

"The current situation that warns of a long confrontation with the United States urgently requires that we make an accomplished fact that we also have to live under the sanctions of hostile forces in the future, and strengthen internal power from all aspects."

Harry Kazianis, senior director of Korean Studies at the Center for National Interest in Washington, said Kim seemed to be betting that threatening another demonstration of his ability to hit the United States with a nuclear weapon would somehow push the United States to grant More concessions

"North Korea, in effect, has put an ICBM on Donald Trump's head to get the two concessions he most desires: relief from sanctions and some kind of security guarantee," he said.