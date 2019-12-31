New York men catch the man who says he is & # 39; teenage rapist & # 39; – stomp with Timberlands!

A group of men in Brooklyn, New York, caught a man who, they say, was trying to kidnap and rape a teenage girl. And the men decided to deliver street justice by hitting the alleged kidnapper and trampling him with Timberland boots.

Here is the graphic video of the beating.

The incident happened on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn. A group of men claims to have watched a man try to "kidnap,quot; and possibly sexually assault a teenager.

Social media reports say men say they watched the man try to "kidnap,quot; a teenager in the subway. The man, who was severely beaten in the video, denies the men's claim.

But the group of men ignores their pleas and gives a brutal beating to the alleged kidnapper. They also captured the beating on video, and broadcast it live on social networks.

The video has now been watched by more than 5,000,000 people.

MTO News contacted the New York Police Department for comment.

