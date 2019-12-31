New Year's Eve 2020: photos from around the world

From Australia to New York City, people gather to celebrate the new year with fireworks. and musical celebrations.
Here is a collection of images that is updated as the clock marks midnight worldwide.
The confetti fell on the revelers in the city of Quezon, Philippines.
Fireworks over Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia.
Prayers for the new year were said between lanterns at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea.
Fireworks explode along the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.
Protesters in Hong Kong, who have met from time to time since June, took a moment to tell the new year.
Crowds gathered at Shougang Industrial Park, one of the sports venues for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in China.
The Petronas twin towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.