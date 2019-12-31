Netflix reveals its list of the most watched movies and TV shows of 2019

Just a few hours before 2019 becomes 2020, Netflix has revealed its main programming over the past year. From the top ten general programs to the most viewed in several different categories, here is the best of 2019 according to the viewing habits of 158 million Netflix subscribers.

The number one on the top ten general list is the comedy of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Murder mystery with 73 million visits, followed by season 3 of Strange things (the most watched TV show on Netflix this year), the thriller of Ryan Reynolds 6 underground, The incredible 2, and from Martin Scorsese the Irish.

In number six is ​​the drama and fantasy series. The Wizard, starring Henry Cavill, which was released in December, and the movie Triple border starring Ben Affleck takes the number seven spot. Number eight on the list is the movie about serial killer Ted Bundy starring Zac Efron, Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vileand number nine is the superhero series The umbrella academy.

Completing the list of the ten most watched shows on Netflix in 2019 is the crime and drama movie Bandits.

In addition to Strange things Y The Umbrella Academy, the best TV shows on Netflix last year were Dead to me starring Christina Applegate, season 2 of Your, When they see usY Amazing. Also on the list is Sex education, Season 3 of 13 reasons why, and the best children's program of the year, Lifting Dion.

The best films, in addition to those already mentioned in the general top ten, include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ralph breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2Y Secret obsession.

The best documentaries on the platform were Cconversations with a murderer: the tapes of Ted Bundy, our planet, Fyre: the biggest party that ever happened, HOMECOMING: a Beyonce movie, Y Don't fuck with cats: hunting a killer on the Internet.

This year's best stand-up comedy series included Dave Chapelle's Sticks and stonesKevin Hart Irresponsibleand Gabrielle Iglesias A show for everyone. And, the best nonfiction programs included Tidying up with Marie Kondo, JailbirdsY Rhythm + Flow.

When it comes to Netflix numbers, a single view requires someone to watch at least 70 percent of a TV or movie episode.



