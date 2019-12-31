Nene talks about the marriage of Kenya Moore and Marc Daly: "As far as I can see, he doesn't like it,quot;

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly seemed perfect on social media. However, some of those who saw how the couple interacted in real life knew there were problems in paradise.

One of those people is Nene Leakes. The star of Real Housewives of Atlanta was brutally honest when she talked about the crumbling marriage of her co-star.

In a video posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Nene says he doesn't know or care about their relationship, but from what he has seen, he is definitely not in love with Kenya.

Nene says he would hate to see his relationship break and he doesn't know Marc.

Then she became brutally honest.

‘I'm watching the show like you. As far as I can see, he doesn't like it, period. I've been close to them a couple of times in environments and I've never seen any love or affection from them. "

She went on to say that maybe they just don't show any affection.

The added RHOA personality; "Looking out, it doesn't seem like much."

Although Kenya and Nene are fighting on the show, Daly has made it clear that he has no problem with Nene because she has not been more than kind to him, much to Kenya's dismay.

It is rumored that towards the end of the season, the Broadway star will try to question the validity of the couple's marriage.

Weeks before the show's premiere, Leakes said he doesn't care about Kenyan and Marc's relations against recent reports.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm not even interested in your marriage. I wouldn't even mind getting your marriage dirty, that's not what I am. Now she, on the other hand, would probably be interested in having something with me, but I don't care your marriage, I wish you the best. "

Do you think Nene is being gloomy or honest?



