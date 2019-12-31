Murphy aware of Kalashnikov's homework | Racing news





Kalashnikov wins at Aintree with Jack Quinlan

Amy Murphy has no illusions about the task Kalashnikov faces in a fascinating chase for the disabled by Paddy Power in Cheltenham.

With a total prize pool of £ 70,000 at stake, a strong field of 12 runners has gathered for the most valuable event of the afternoon at Prestbury Park on New Year's Day.

Kalashnikov is making an offer to open his account for the campaign, having taken second place in each of his two starts so far this season, and recently limited himself to the replacement of Oldgrangewood in Newbury.

However, he does not face an easy task under the heavy load of 11o 12lb, giving weight to Oldgrangewood of Dan Skelton, Saint Calvados of Harry Whittington and the three-time Mick Channon course winner, Mister Whitaker, among others.

Murphy said: "It's a proper race and it's a great question under that weight, but we're looking forward to it."

"It is in excellent shape and is an opportunity to give you more experience in the course before the Festival in March."

"To be honest, I would rather be running in a classified race of level weights, but there is not one suitable for lefties, so we will try and learn a little more."

Oldgrangewood is only one pound worse for the rematch with Kalashnikov.

Skelton's assistant, Tom Messenger, said: "It has never been his land when he has been in Cheltenham, so he probably has not had the best form there, but that is mainly related to the land."

"He gained 7 pounds to win the last day and lost 142, but he won 145, so he still has disadvantages to win."

"He has a good chance and will stay on top of the hill, as long as the ground is not too soft."

Saint Calvados had a successful start to his season at this place in October before finishing the last of four, but he didn't win much, behind Defi Du Seuil in Shloer Chase in November.

He climbs up to two and a half miles for the first time in his career at the Cotswolds.

"It's a tremendous race. Saint Calvados seems to be very cool and has had a good time since his last race in November, so we're eager to run it," Whittington said.

"It is our first trip during the trip. It is something we have had under the sleeve for a while and I think it is the right time to do it, since it has probably reached its limit in more than two miles."

"It's a little older and stronger, and if it improves for the longest trip, we hope to see some bigger and better goals."

"That doesn't mean it's an easy race. There are some very good and progressive horses in the race, including Kalashnikov, which is one of my favorite horses outside my own yard."

"We are looking forward to it and I think we will learn a lot."

Mister Whitaker has not been seen in competitive action since he won the Grade Two Silver Trophy at Prestbury Park last April.

Channon said: "It seems like a very good race, but he's in good shape and we couldn't be happier with him, to be honest."

"It's his first race for a while. I hope he gets better for the race, but at the same time I would like to think he is fit enough to run well. I don't think it's a lack of fitness that hits him, put it that way. .

"He loves Cheltenham, so we'll try."

Other contestants include Magic Saint, trained by Paul Nicholls, Venetia Williams & # 39; Cepage, Ok Corral by Nicky Henderson and Irish challenger Ellmarie Holden, Ex Patriot.

Magic Saint was last seen representing the later winner of Desert Orchid Chase, Bun Doran, at the end of November, and rider Harry Cobden expects another bold show.

He said: "The last day it seemed like I wanted two and a half (miles) and I've ridden it more than two and a half before and it was hit, so I'm not sure what to expect in any way."

"It has a lot of weight, but I hope it's just a young horse and continues to improve. It would be a pretty old performance if I won 154."