Mikel Arteta suggests that he will build the Arsenal structure to get the best of Mesut Ozil | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe9962f425c285f14b4e95da659b217549% %MINIFYHTMLe9962f425c285f14b4e95da659b2175410%









%MINIFYHTMLe9962f425c285f14b4e95da659b2175411% %MINIFYHTMLe9962f425c285f14b4e95da659b2175412%







1:24



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta explains why he is sure that Mesut Ozil can produce the best under his leadership.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta explains why he is sure that Mesut Ozil can produce the best under his leadership.

The new head of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has suggested that he is looking to build the team structure to get the best of Mesut Ozil.

The future of the German forward in northern London has been bleak for some time, as former chief Unai Emery has often overlooked it.

But Ozil performed an impressive performance on the side of Arteta on Sunday despite the defeat at home against Chelsea, leaving the field to a great ovation, and Arteta seemed to reject that Ozil could not cut him into a high-tempo team.

The future of Mesut Ozil's Arsenal seemed bleak under former boss Unai Emery.

"That's what I hope, that I can maintain that level every three or four days," said Arteta. "He's putting everything he has to try to do that."

"I think his numbers have also improved physically and he's willing. That's what I can tell you: every day I see that in training."

"I know him very well, so I'm not surprised. I know the skill (which he has), the player we have there. Also, the structure has to help him so he can (use) everything he has."

However, Arteta acknowledged that Ozil, winner of the World Cup, cannot withstand all expectations himself if Arsenal wants to stop his worrisome fall, as 2020 begins sitting in the lower half of the Premier League.

2:56 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's victory at Arsenal in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's victory at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arteta said: "He can't do it by himself. He needs the collective structure, the organization and his teammates. Today there are only one or two players in the world who can do something on their own."

"He needs help and that the team plays a certain way to facilitate and harness their strengths more and more in the games. That is what we are trying to do."

When asked if that meant he would seek to build the team around Ozil, Arteta replied: "No, I put it on the team if I see every day that his attitude, desire, understanding of what we are trying to do is there and he He has the will.

"And if he is at a better time than another, I will choose him. The moment this changes, then he will not play."