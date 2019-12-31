Michelle Williams' reaction to her partner Michelle Williams is perfection

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams…just no that Michelle Williams

Late on Monday, the news of the actress's commitment to Fosse / Verdon executive producer and director Thomas Kail, but the headlines did not stop there. The four-time Oscar nominee is also pregnant with the couple's first child.

%MINIFYHTML7364dc119c67c80645d8c71ee5fce00c11% %MINIFYHTML7364dc119c67c80645d8c71ee5fce00c12%

With two milestones running simultaneously for the star, some good wishes have been received … except for the wrong person.

Michelle Williams, the singer and famous Child of Destiny member, intervened in the personal news of his star companion on Instagram with the perfect touch of humor.

"Some comments are cheating and, of course, I had to search Google to see what was happening! Congratulations are certainly in order, but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesear & # 39; Michelle & # 39;", He wrote in his Instagram story, referring to many projects of the actress. "OK Bye."