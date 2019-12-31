Michelle Williams' reaction to her partner Michelle Williams is perfection

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams…just no that Michelle Williams
Late on Monday, the news of the actress's commitment to Fosse / Verdon executive producer and director Thomas Kail, but the headlines did not stop there. The four-time Oscar nominee is also pregnant with the couple's first child.
With two milestones running simultaneously for the star, some good wishes have been received … except for the wrong person.
Michelle Williams, the singer and famous Child of Destiny member, intervened in the personal news of his star companion on Instagram with the perfect touch of humor.
"Some comments are cheating and, of course, I had to search Google to see what was happening! Congratulations are certainly in order, but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesear & # 39; Michelle & # 39;", He wrote in his Instagram story, referring to many projects of the actress. "OK Bye."
After many years in the spotlight, the singer is no stranger to mixing with the famous celebrity Michelle Williams.
In September, the artist turned to social networks after the Emmys 2019 to ask why I was receiving hate online for the acceptance speech of the actress on equal pay when they are very clearly different people.
"I'm very sorry that my namesake has bothered you," he told a woman on Instagram, "but can't you see that I'm black?"
