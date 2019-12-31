Michelle Williams is engaged and expects a baby with her Fosse / Verdon director, Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams has a lot to wait for in the new year. According to reports, the Emmy-winning actress is committed to her Fosse / Verdon Director Thomas Kail, and the couple also expects their first child together!

According to People Magazine, was the daughter of Williams, 14, Matilda, whom he shared with the late Heath Ledger, who "played the house of the game,quot; for Williams and Kail. The two worked together in the drama. Fosse / Verdon, since she was the main actress and he was the director and producer. Williams ended up winning an Emmy for his performance.

Michelle Williams is pregnant and engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail https://t.co/kOomLluhbt – People people) December 31, 2019

Kail is not only an accomplished director and television producer who also won an Emmy for directing Fat: live, but he is also the winning director of the Tony Award for Broadway Success Hamilton

Williams has always kept his personal life extremely private. But, after he lost Ledger in 2008, he has occasionally opened up to find love again. The four-time Oscar nominee said Vanity fair Last year she really doesn't like to talk about it, but she hasn't given up on love.

"I never gave up on love," said the 39-year-old man. Dawson's torrent alum. "I always tell Matilda:" Your dad loved me before anyone thought I had talent, that I was pretty or that I had good clothes. "

He added that he talks about finding love again from time to time because he could possibly help someone who has fought as much as she did, and who looked as much as she did. Williams also advised people to never settle for something that feels like a prison, that is difficult or that hurts him.

Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell and director Thomas Kail celebrated the FX TV show "Fosse / Verdon,quot; in Beverly Hills#FosseVerdonFX pic.twitter.com/3zKYqKwYl2 – AFP Entertainment (@AFPceleb) May 31, 2019

"If it doesn't feel like love, it's not love," Williams said.

The cameras recently captured Williams and Kail together in London, where he is currently filming Poison 2. She was also seen at the Seraphine maternity boutique in Kensington during a trip shopping for baby clothes.

Ad

The news of Williams' engagement and the second pregnancy comes only eight months after she separated from her husband Phil Elverum in April. They secretly married in July 2018 in Adirondacks. Since Ledger's death, Williams has also been linked to Jason Segel, director Spike Jonze and author Johnathan Safran Foer.



Post views:

0 0