Michelle Obama renamed the "most admired woman,quot; in the United States

# Roommates, our first lady Michelle Obama continues to do great things since she left the White House, including writing her best-selling New York Times memoirs, cultivating and producing projects with Netflix, touring the country as a motivational speaker and being an incredible example of a loving wife and mother.

Well, apparently most Americans feel the same love for Michelle as we do because, for the second year in a row, she was officially named the "Most Admired Woman,quot; in the United States, obtaining 10% of the vote. The list is completed by Melania Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Hillary Clinton holds the record of being named the "Most Admired Woman,quot;, held the title for 15 record years, from 2002 to 2017.

Most of Michelle's predecessors for the title have also been former first ladies, but over the years the list of "Most Admired Women,quot; has been a bit more diverse than that of men. Australian nurse Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, Ethel Kennedy, Mother Teresa and Margaret Thatcher also topped the list.

This is the same list that crowned Michelle's husband, our president forever Barack Obama, as the "Most Admired Man,quot; in the United States earlier this week. Although we don't know how or why it happened, Barack shares his 2019 title with Donald Trump, who was also named the most admired man in the country this year.

Michelle's last honor doesn't surprise us, since it's definitely one of our favorites and the true definition of #BlackGirlMagic. Congratulations Michelle!

Roommates, what do you think about this?