Michael van Gerwen looking for the game & # 39; A & # 39; in the World Darts Championship final against Peter Wright | Darts news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Michael van Gerwen comes out to repeat the 2014 success against Peter Wright when they meet again on January 1: live on Sky Sports Darts at 7 p.m.

Michael van Gerwen knows he needs to find his game & # 39; A & # 39; in the final against Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen is determined to find his game & # 39; A & # 39; when he faces Peter Wright in the World Darts Championship final on New Year's Day.

The top Dutch favorite has not been at his best clinical moment in this year's tournament and it was a similar scenario after beating Nathan Aspinall 6-3.

The biggest Darts event will climax on New Year's Day when Van Gerwen and Wright face off for the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy and the winner's prize of £ 500,000.

Van Gerwen, who defeated & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; 7-4 to lift the first of its three World Championship titles in 2014, he hopes to retain the title for the first time.

The world that didn't say 1 Sky sports: "Of course I feel great with victory. It's always good to be in the final, but with my performance, how I played, I'm not very happy."

"It was difficult, but at the end of the day the most important thing is that I won. I will have to improve a bit in the final."

I hope I can play a little better than I have been doing so far in this tournament and I am looking forward to the final

Michael van Gerwen

He later spoke of his opponent Wright during the post-match press conference, saying that the Scotsman was afraid to play it.

"Most of the time Peter plays with me, exploits and loses the double darts and that's a good thing for me," said the Dutchman.

"I hope I can play a little better than I have been doing so far in this tournament and I am looking forward to the final."

"I think he is more afraid of me than he is."

