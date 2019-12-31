Miami Super Trailer for season 3

VH1

Joseline is prepared to shake things up in Miami as she prepares to release her debut album and her commitment to DJ Ballistic Beats will also play a role in her new story.

She is back! "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"It has launched an advance for next season 3, which brings the return of some cast members. One of the returns that many people expect is the return of nothing less than Joseline Hernandez.

In the almost 6-minute video, fans enjoy a glimpse of the new drama in the new season. Before the video ends, Joseline announces his great return to the franchise after a three-year break.

"I know I have many enemies, but there is nothing this Puerto Rican princess can't handle," he says in the trailer, before adding: "I'm back, damn it." Later, she is seen enjoying wine with some of her friends aboard a yacht.

In the meantime, Trina He is trying to move forward after his mother's death. She is also seen working on a tour that highlights the next generation of female rap artists. As for Daddy Trick, he is enjoying his new romance with the model and aspiring rapper Nikki Natural.

Trick Daddy is not the only one whose relationship appears in season 3. The viewers will be offered a story of Amara The Blackrelationship with the bachata singer Emjay. Another drama that will be presented is the one that involves Jojo Zahur and his father Antonio, who is bribing her to leave the industry and return to law school.

Season 3 of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" will premiere on January 6 at 9 p.m. in VH1.