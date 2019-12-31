Melanie Griffith's changing face is worried because she is addicted to plastic surgery

Getting older in Hollywood is not easy and for Melanie Griffith, 62, some are worried that her changing face may have cost her acting jobs. A new report from Star magazine suggests that Melanie may even be addicted to plastic surgery. The Oscar-nominated actress and mother of beauties, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas, and her son Alexander Bauer worried that some were made public several years ago saying that she had undergone procedures to counteract the results of some procedures. Now, reports say that Melanie is doing more on her face in an effort to restore her youth and get more jobs.

Star magazine quoted a source who claimed to have seen Melanie in Los Angeles in December.

"It seems that he has just received a new supply of Botox and fillers injected into his forehead, cheeks and lips, and as usual, he has exaggerated it." He has sworn to his friends that he has overcome the need to fix his face, but is still obsessed. At this point, she has practically ruined herself. "

You can watch a video that tells the changing face of Melanie Griffith in the following video player.

The article wasted no time in pointing out that Melanie's acting roles have been few and far between. Hollywood is beginning to see some changes in the industry when it comes to getting older and giving women leading roles. Movies like Wonder Woman He challenged tradition and challenged stereotypes, since for decades, no one believed that a movie starring a superhero was a blockbuster.

Older women are beginning to see more roles open to them, and for many years, the belief was that if they aged, they would not work. Many actresses and even models turned to plastic surgery to preserve and maintain their youth just to not be satisfied with the results.

Now it seems that the situation has changed and older women with a more natural appearance, and yes, even wrinkles, continue to find landing papers. Some examples are Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep and Susan Sarandon.

Not everything is lost for Melanie. Although she and Antonio Banderas were married for 18 years and are now divorced, he has chosen her as the protagonist in their new film Akil.

