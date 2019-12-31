Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share moments of 2019 with Baby Archie

New year, new memories … for the royal family!

2019 has certainly been one to remember Prince Harry Y Meghan markle. In addition to celebrating their first wedding anniversary in May, the royal couple also welcomed their first child that same month, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

With 2020 almost here, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a touching video of their "2019 under review,quot; on their joint Instagram account on New Year's Eve. The one minute fragment showed many behind-the-scenes clips and snapshots of his little nugget, which is growing seriously before our eyes!

The video collage shows everything: from the first Suits Actress who radiates with a red dress with Valentino cape in Morocco to the royal family that presents her baby to the world to hug him. Beyoncé in the Lion King London premiere, it has been a year for books.

"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year and thanking them for their continued support," royalty members captioned their video. "We have loved meeting so many of you from all over the world and we look forward to meeting many more next year."