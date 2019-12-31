Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share moments of 2019 with Baby Archie

New year, new memories … for the royal family!
2019 has certainly been one to remember Prince Harry Y Meghan markle. In addition to celebrating their first wedding anniversary in May, the royal couple also welcomed their first child that same month, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
With 2020 almost here, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a touching video of their "2019 under review,quot; on their joint Instagram account on New Year's Eve. The one minute fragment showed many behind-the-scenes clips and snapshots of his little nugget, which is growing seriously before our eyes!
The video collage shows everything: from the first Suits Actress who radiates with a red dress with Valentino cape in Morocco to the royal family that presents her baby to the world to hug him. Beyoncé in the Lion King London premiere, it has been a year for books.
"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year and thanking them for their continued support," royalty members captioned their video. "We have loved meeting so many of you from all over the world and we look forward to meeting many more next year."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex added: "We hope that 2020 will provide each of you with continued health and happiness."
And although the royal couple tends to be private about their personal lives, this is one of the rare times they revealed adorable moments they shared with their newborn.
Along with the moving photos of the baby christening Archie, the royal couple also included images and video clips of the first official tour of their little nugget in Africa. In one shot, the seventh month boy looks laughing and smiling, while his mother carries him. There is another special moment where Meghan is shaking him from top to bottom for all to see.
"And waiting for 2020,quot;, a final message is read in the clip. "Happy New Year!"
The final shot of the vignette shows Prince Harry holding his baby, who not only smiles but looks cuter than ever with his pompom hat and brown jacket.
Overall, the Instagram video is too cute for words and just what we need to start the new year with good vibes!