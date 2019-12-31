Matt Lauer has a new girlfriend, and she looks like his ex-wife Annette Roque

Unfortunate ex Today is the show Host Matt Lauer moves out after his separation from Annette Roque. The 62-year-old man was recently seen with his old friend turned girlfriend Shamin Abas, and she looks exactly like Lauer's ex.

According to Weekly contact, Lauer and Abas traveled to New Zealand for the holidays, and were seen taking a flight from Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey the weekend before Christmas. Lauer and Abas have known each other for at least 15 years, and were actually linked in 2005 when Lauer married Roque.

According to reports, Matt Lauer has a new girlfriend named Shamin Abas. Get more information about her here! https://t.co/fKKWX4Fkpn – JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 31, 2019

"Obviously, one thing led to another and now they are a complete article," says one source. “She knows who he is. She is delighted to be with him. She doesn't seem to care in the world. "

The source says that Lauer has been "on the prowl,quot; for a new love interest after Roque left him, and Abbas, a public relations executive, was one of the few friends in his life who didn't turn his back on him.

The source says that despite all the accusations that have been made against Lauer, he is still a "very charming,quot; guy, and they can understand why Abbas fell in love with him.

Lauer and Abas reportedly flew in first class, and an eyewitness says that the old news anchor let his new girlfriend take the window seat while he took the hall. Apparently, many people thought that Lauer was with Roque because she and Abbas looked a lot like each other.

Star,gt; Matt Lauer is dating an ex-wife who looks and is a longtime friend .. https://t.co/ncDCe8fxTO #star pic.twitter.com/JAcg56waRs – Celebrity TopFash (@People_TopFash) December 31, 2019

"When they arrived in Houston, he first helped her get her things off the roof and then got off the plane," the witness revealed. "He talked to anyone who greeted him."

Abbas remained "quiet and reserved,quot; during the trip, says the eyewitness, but she seemed "happy." And, she was all smiles in the photos that were taken when they boarded her plane in New Jersey and when they arrived in both Auckland and Queenstown

Lauer and Abas spent the holidays at their $ 9 million farm in New Zealand, known as the Hunter Valley station.

After NBC fired Matt Lauer in November 2017 due to allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace, Roque, his wife of 20 years, filed for divorce, which was finalized in September. The former couple shares three children: Jack, 18, Romy, 16, and Thijs, 12.



