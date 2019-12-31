Mason Greenwood has filled the void of Romelu Lukaku in Man Utd, says Ole Gunner Solskjaer | Soccer news

On possible January transfers: "One or two additions could create competition for places. I have the resources and support."

















Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the appearance of young Mason Greenwood has helped fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku's summer outing

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the appearance of Mason Greenwood has helped fill the void left in the team by Romelu Lukaku's departure.

Lukaku left Old Trafford in the summer, joining Inter Milan on a five-year contract for a fee of £ 73 million.

But United did not sign a direct replacement for the Belgian, who finished the 2018/19 season as the second top scorer of the club behind Paul Pogba.

Instead, Solskjaer chose to give more play time to striker Mason Greenwood, 18, who has paid his manager with eight goals in all competitions so far this season.

"We always believed that Anthony (Martial) and Marcus (Rashford) were going to score goals. Mason has filled a great void, has scored goals."

"I'm not worried about goals from the center forward. Mason is eight now, Marcus and Anthony have enough.

"Romelu is a good striker and will always score goals, but it was time to move on."

"We didn't find the right (replacement) outside our club, we had Mason."

& # 39; Man Utd open to one or two correct additions & # 39;

Solskjaer suggested that United was open to making one or two signings in the January transfer window, but said that recovering his players from an injury has already created the necessary competition within his squad.

Solskjaer suggested that United was open to making one or two signings in the January transfer window, but said that recovering his players from an injury has already created the necessary competition within his squad.

"If we can keep these lots in shape and keep improving, one or two additions could create competition for places. That is what we have to deal with in this club."

"We don't have much (competition) because we've had injuries, but now I have to think about leaving players out. It gives me more options."

"I am optimistic that we can keep players in shape and if the correct objectives (transfer objectives) are met, I have the resources and support of the board."

