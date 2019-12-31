Mariah Carey's Twitter was apparently hacked on New Year's Eve

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

We all know that Mariah Carey can be the queen of many things; Voice, Christmas, shadow. But you rarely see her approach mean things and when she does, she is never rude.

Then, it became quite obvious on New Year's Eve (everyday) that his Twitter was hacked after it seemed that his account tweeted some not-so-elegant things, some of which were directed and his former enemy Eminem.

His account published dozens of tweets that were lewd and offensive, as well as racist and sexual in nature. Some of the tweets referred to the Chuckling Squad, a group of hackers who took control of the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

You can see some of the tweets that were removed below:

"Eminem can still hold this p-y …," said one of the tweets. Another said: "Eminem has a small penis."

Twitter confirmed to Deadline that Mariah Carey's account was hacked.

"As soon as we found out about the problem, we blocked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation," a company representative said in a statement.

Mariah's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But the tweets come at an interesting time after Mariah and Eminem's enmity was revived earlier this month when Eminem rejected her and her ex-husband Nick Cannon on Fat Joe's new album.

Em's verse prompted Nick to release three Eminem songs and even earned Eminem an invitation to the Nick's Wild N & # 39; Out stage for a freestyle battle, which Nick's team said exclusively to The Shade Room That was very real.

Mariah did not respond publicly to any of that, so we doubt it will begin on the last day of the year. We will keep you informed about any updates.

