Mariah Carey makes history with an important milestone in music

Everybody Mariah Carey Wants for Christmas … is to make music history!

The success of the iconic singer "All I Want For Christmas Is You,quot; is the number 1 song in the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third consecutive week. Since this week ends in a completely new decade, this milestone means that Carey is now the first artist in history to have a single number 1 in four decades. She did that.

Surprisingly, the Christmas song never reached number 1 before 2019. It has been the undisputed favorite among all Christmas songs since its release in 1994, with all the holiday seasons in the years since he returned to Top 10. But it wasn't until 2019 that the single really claimed first place, making it Carey's nineteenth success.

Now, she has had a number 1 in the 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s. Its effect!