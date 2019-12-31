Mariah Carey becomes the first artist to surpass Billboard artist 100 in four decades

Mariah Carey just broke a record this month when she reached the top of the Hot 100 in the 2020s. Mariah is the first artist to head the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades, including the years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the medium mentioned above, his new song, "Christmas," spent his third week on top of the Hot 100 for the week ending January 4. Originally, the song was released in 1994 and was its song number 19, after other fourteen successful songs.

Mariah's "Christmas,quot; came out as part of her album, Merry Christmas, at the beginning of the 1990s, but it was again in the top 10 of the Hot 100 in December 2017 again after its position number 3 last year. He reached the top once again about two weeks ago.

Reportedly, it is the second Christmas song to reach # 1 since 1958 with the song from The Chipmunk, "The Chipmunk Song." The song was at the top of the charts for four weeks in the late 1950s, until 1959. As fans of The Artist knows that Mariah is possibly one of the most iconic artists of all time and, no doubt, also a of the best sellers.

However, not everyone gets along with her, including rapper, Eminem. Earlier this month, Nick Cannon, Carey's husband, dropped several disc tracks addressed to Marshall Mathers suddenly and without explanation.

Fans of Eminem and Mariah Carey know that they left briefly in the early 2000s, around 2001, when they first collaborated for her. Enchanted bracelet Record. Unfortunately, their alleged relationship ended in a disaster, which led to a notorious distortion of the rapper titled "The Warning."

This year, Nick Cannon released a song, apparently unexpected, called "The Invitation,quot;, and another called "The Invitation Canceled,quot;, both of which he did not like much on YouTube, demonstrated by the huge proportion of likes to dislike.

Regardless of the disputes and setbacks of Carey's industry, Carey remains one of the most successful artists in history. According to his Wikipedia page, he has sold more than 200,000,000 records.



