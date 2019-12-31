Maria Sharapova will play in Brisbane after the injury hit 2019 | Tennis news

The five-time Grand Slam champion only played 15 games in 2019 due to a shoulder injury





Maria Sharapova will compete at Brisbane International in January after accepting a wild card.

The five-time Grand Slam champion only played 15 games in 2019 due to a shoulder injury.

Sharapova, whose world ranking has plummeted to 133, has not played a competitive game since a first-round loss at the US Open in August.

"Brisbane, I missed you, and I'm very excited to start my 2020 year in your tournament, in your city," Sharapova said in a statement. social media video.

"I missed the fans, I missed the event a lot and I really want to see them all."

Ashleigh Barty, number 1 of the Australian world, Naomi Osaka, defending champion of the Australian Open and Karolina Pliskova, current Brisbane international champion, will also compete in the event from January 6 to 12.

The tournament is ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, which will take place in Melbourne from January 20 to February 2.

Sharapova, who failed a drug test at the 2016 Australian Open that led to a 15-month ban on the sport, will need a wild card to get direct access to the main singles draw at Melbourne Park.