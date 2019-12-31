Manchester United transfer rumors | Soccer news

Who has Man Utd linked to this January? The latest rumors …





Christian Eriksen's Tottenham contract expires in the summer

The latest about Manchester United players has been related to this January, and who could leave the club …

The last Manchester United players have been linked to …

Manchester United is interested in signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Portugal's 20-year-old international is one of the goals for the club before the January transfer window.

United is also one of several Premier League clubs that is considering an offer for young and talented Reading striker Danny Loader.

The 20-year-old has no contract this summer and talks about a new agreement have stalled.

Who else has been linked to United?

Christian Eriksen, Tottenham (Daily Mirror); Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mirror); Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes (L & # 39; Equipe); Dejan Kulusevski, Atalanta (Manchester Evening News); Dries Mertens, Napoli (Daily Mail); Emre Can, Juventus (Calciomercatio); Arturo Vidal, Barcelona (Daily Mirror); Jack Grealish, Aston Villa (Daily Mirror); Moussa Dembele, Lyon (Daily Mail); Ricardo Pereira, Leicester (Daily Mail); Richarlison, Everton (Daily Mail); Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton (The Sun).

Dries Mertens of Napoli celebrates the goal against Liverpool

The latest about those who could leave Manchester United this January …

Paul Pogbaagent of Mino Raiola says that the "heart,quot; of the midfielder is with United Manchester – But he adds that he needs to play in a team capable of winning trophies.

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus in 2016, admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a "new challenge," while Raiola added a month later that he was in the process of finding a new club for his client.

But the 26-year-old remained with United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this month that it will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Speculation on the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United continues

Atletico Madrid are interested in the midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Sky in Italy.

Matic has made only six appearances in United this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has not played in the Premier League since a 2-0 loss to West Ham in September.

It was understood that Inter Milan, led by Matic's former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, considered Serbia's international in October as one of his goals for the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.

Who else could leave Old Trafford?

Chris Smalling, Juventus and Inter Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport); Paul Pogba, Real Madrid and Juventus (Daily Express).

Chris Smalling is currently borrowed in Rome

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News & # 39; James Cooper …

"About Paul Pogba, who suggested that he wanted to leave in the summer, unless an exchange agreement can be arranged, it seems that there is no one, including Real Madrid, who can pay the £ 150 million fee that United demands for the French.

"Nemanja Matic It seems that the most likely player is a target for other clubs, since it is no longer the first option in the middle of the midfield, but, again, his salary could be an obstacle.

"As a possible replacement, Manchester United is interested in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

"Other outlets seem unlikely with Red marcus Y Eric Bailly I just got back from an injury, along with Timothy Fosu-Mensah. A loan for the latter seems less an option with the manager happy with the blood young. "

