Madonna – The father of the 25-year-old boyfriend says they have been an article for more than a year!

Many people on social networks were surprised to see Madonna get very cozy with a 25-year-old man and even Wendy Williams criticized her harshly for it! However, it turns out that things between the artist and Ahlamalik Williams are much more serious than people might have thought.

So is! The young dancer and the 62-year-old singer are not only having an affair and his own father confirms it!

The man, Drue, has apparently chatted with TMZ, telling the media that his son and the legendary artist have been an element for about a year and that things become increasingly serious between them.

When asked about the dating reports, Drue allegedly told the publication that it was "100% definitely an article."

The parents of the backup dancer allegedly already met Madonna and spoke after one of her shows in New York.

Ahlamalik's father mentioned that both he and the mother are in favor of their relationship despite the age difference, and told TMZ that "love has no age."

Speaking of the word L, Madonna apparently already told her boyfriend's parents that she loves him and wants to take good care of him.

But although parents agree, there are many people who think that dating a man only three years older than one's daughter is not appropriate.

Wendy Williams is one of them and criticized Madonna in her talk show, saying: ‘He is three years older than his daughter, Lourdes. Everyone is on the same vacation, and there is a grandmother booed with a 25-year-old girl. This is what I feel for things like that, because when I go out, I get the attention of young children. But, here's the thing, it's supposed to be a one-night adventure if that, not a boyfriend. "



