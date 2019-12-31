Madonna feeds the rumors of romance with dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25

Virgin Surely he loves vacations!
As the music icon prepares to say goodbye to 2019, pop culture fans are buzzing over their latest Instagram photos with a familiar face.
On Tuesday morning, Madonna shared two photos with her rumored boyfriend. Ahlamalik Williams while sailing in a private boat.
"Goodbye to 2019! We continue swimming with sharks! And we take the road less traveled!" She captioned the shots. "#fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik,quot;.
While one of the shots includes your child David Banda14, fans couldn't help wondering if Ahlamalik, a 25-year-old backup dancer, was enjoying the trip as a friend or something else.
Earlier this month, Ahlamalik was seen putting his hands around Madonna's waist on the balcony of a hotel in Miami.
He has also been able to be part of the singer Madame X Tour As seen on social networks. At this time, however, these two confirm nothing.
While the singer's most recent tour has made thousands of music lovers happier, Madonna had to leave some serious news on Instagram less than a week ago. As a result, the "4 Minutes,quot; singer had to cancel the last American show of her tour due to an injury.
"I was crying for the pain of my wounds, which has been indescribable in recent days. With each song I sang, I prayed that I would come to the next one and end the show. My prayers were answered and I succeeded. I consider myself a warrior." , wrote on Instagram. "I never give up, I never give up, I never give up! However, this time I have to listen to my body and accept that my pain is a warning."
Madonna continued: "I spent the last two days with doctors: scanners, ultrasound, X-rays, rummaging and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear that if I am going to continue my journey, I must rest for as long as possible so that it does not inflict more irreversible damage to my body. "
Get well soon Madonna! We hope to see you again on the road in 2020.
