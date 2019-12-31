Madonna feeds the rumors of romance with dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25

Virgin Surely he loves vacations!

As the music icon prepares to say goodbye to 2019, pop culture fans are buzzing over their latest Instagram photos with a familiar face.

On Tuesday morning, Madonna shared two photos with her rumored boyfriend. Ahlamalik Williams while sailing in a private boat.

"Goodbye to 2019! We continue swimming with sharks! And we take the road less traveled!" She captioned the shots. "#fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik,quot;.

While one of the shots includes your child David Banda14, fans couldn't help wondering if Ahlamalik, a 25-year-old backup dancer, was enjoying the trip as a friend or something else.