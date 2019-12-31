Madonna enjoys & # 39; water therapy & # 39; with his family in the Maldives

Instagram

While continuing to recover from the pain that forced her to cancel a series of tour dates, the singer of & # 39; Like A Prayer & # 39; reveals that her children and her boyfriend join her on the island.

Virgin is playing in the new year with his toyboy Ahlamalik Williams in The Maldives after canceling the last show on his "Madame X Tour" in the United States a week ago.

The 61-year-old pop superstar, her 26-year-old boyfriend, and children Lourdes, Estere, Stelle, Mercy James and David have left for a winter break while Madonna continues to recover from the pain of an alleged knee injury, which forced her to discard a series of recent dates, including one in Miami, Florida, on December 22.

The singer posted vacation photos on Instagram on Monday, December 30 and captioned one of the group having fun in the ocean: "family water therapy."

It is not clear if Madonna's eldest son, Rocco, was part of the trip. Reports suggest that she and her father, filmmaker Guy Ritchie, fought over their children's vacation plans.

Guy is Rocco's biological father and he and Madonna adopted David from Malawi during their eight-year marriage.