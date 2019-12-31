Los Angeles Clippers protect Patrick Beverley from wrist injury | NBA News

The escort of the LA Clippers, Patrick Beverley, will probably miss some games due to a sprained right wrist, according to Monday's reports.

ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski He reported that the Clippers already told Beverley for their next game, in Sacramento on Tuesday night. The guard suffered the injury on Saturday during the third quarter of the 120-107 loss to Los Angeles against visiting Utah Jazz.

Beverley finished that competition with 12 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes.

The Clippers have three games in rapid succession, all at home, after a New Year's break. They face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Beverley, 31, averages eight points and six rebounds per game this season for the Clippers, who are 23-11 and are third in the Western Conference.

The team has alternated wins and losses in the last eight games.

