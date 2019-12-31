Look back in the Kim Kardashian decade Definition of moments

%MINIFYHTMLfe02df85f2787aa245998bc2ebf1adf49% %MINIFYHTMLfe02df85f2787aa245998bc2ebf1adf410%

Kim's last decade has included a terrifying drama, such as being held at gunpoint while stolen in Paris, from beef from old-school celebrities, such as being called by Jameela Jamil on the promotion of weight loss products.

However, the most memorable confrontation of the decade had to be when the celebrity entered her husband's fight with the singer from list A Taylor Swift.

The enmity of West and Swift was triggered in 2009, when the first interrupted the singer while accepting an award at the MTV VMA Awards, and the drama was revived after West released her song "Famous,quot; by Pablo's life in 2016



On the track, West sings the lyrics "For all my Southside friends who know me better / I feel like I and Taylor could still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous," to which Swift responded publicly that she found that the song had a "strong misogynist message,quot;.

The singer's representative also stated that Swift had never been called for approval, bothering Kim, who called the singer in his interview with GQ.

Then, Kim released a series of videos on Snapchat that showed a conversation between West and Swift, in which he seemed to accept parts of the song's lyrics (in particular, not the line "made that bitch famous,quot;), which directly refuted West's claims did not spread.

It was the drama that launched a thousand snake emojis, but we are glad that it seems that all parties have passed the incident.