Look back at the most memorable style moments of Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari You don't need a catwalk to surprise us with experience in style.
The designer, CEO and E! The personality reminds fans that the world is their parade in this fashion compilation video that highlights the Very cavallari Star's most iconic screen looks. With the third installment of the reality series, she returned to E! In the new year, the third season premieres on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m., an in-depth review of Kristin's closet around seasons one and two feels like an excellent preparation method.
From classic LBDs to beach vacation suits and Oscar red carpet outfits, KC embodies the brain and beauty as a boss, and we have the receipts to prove it!
If she is getting mean and dirty with my husband Jay cutler at the Nashville family farm (not a euphemism, the couple wore a matching jumpsuit for the occasion), leading a business meeting at Uncommon James or loosing their hair among friends, Kristin's costumes are as versatile as creative and never Stop inspiring us.
Relive the most memorable style options of the protagonist of Very cavallariThe first two seasons in the video above! And for even more fabulous fashion moments, scroll through the photo collection below!
Season 3 of Very cavallari opens on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
He is unlikely to apologize
I'm sorry, but she doesn't feel it!
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Wear release
K. Cav celebrates the opening of the second Uncommon James store in Chicago!
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
In the city
Kristin shows her sense of style during an October 2019 tour in Nashville.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Multitask
Tasks, but make it fashionable! "Bring it on Monday. Preparing lunch and dinner in high heels running to the cinema. Come on," he captioned the action photo on Instagram.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Emmys 2019
the Very cavallari star and E! commentator stuns the red carpet at the 71st edition of this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. Consider the heels of coordinated colors.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Summer style
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Boss
"Preparing to open @uncommonjames Chicago spins my wheels to give a change of image to our flagship Nashville," the company founder shared. "I went through the store to see what changes we can make … stay tuned!"
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Monday
Kristin starts the week right in this sophisticated set. "Monday morning appears before heading to the office," he wrote in IG, captioning this photo taken at the Nashville flagship location in Uncommon James.
BACKGRID
Good Morning!
Kristin wears a totally black mini dress for her April 2019 Good morning america appearance.
Jen Lowery
Pop-Up Store
The set of the founder of Uncommon James combines well with the decoration in an emerging event of March 2019 for Little James, the UJ children's collection, in Pacific Palisades.
Raymond Hall / GC Images
Additional benefits
K.Cav draws attention to a bright yellow two-piece set with transparent blue and black fringe details on the skirt while promoting the second season of Very cavallari.
Raymond Hall / GC Images
Perfect plaid
Look at those legs! Kristin promotes Very cavallari in minidress and matching gray plaid coat.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Sidewalk strut
K.Cav turns the streets of New York into his own catwalk with tight black jeans, a white coat and simple black heels.
Michael Simon / StarTrakPhotos.com
Denim dream
Kristin combines patriotism and style with this denim number at SVEDKA Vodka & # 39; s Red, White and Booze BBQ in Los Angeles!
Andrew H. Walker / REX / Shutterstock
A statement in orange
Kristin attracts attention with this orange C / Meo Collective set! And let's not forget those unusual James earrings!
VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images
Bold Blazer
Kristin makes a bold statement in this asymmetrical gray dress by Alexander Wang while promoting Very cavallari on the day of the NBCUniversal press.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Sparkle & Shimmer
The e! the star shone on her Pamella Roland Dressed at the 2018 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
BG005 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Nothing but neutral
The fashion designer doesn't seem to be a T.
Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock
Warm white
Kristin Alex Perry The cropped dress is the perfect choice for the Grammy Awards.
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
Nervous but elegant
the Hills alum is anything but basic in this Alex Perry look.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Fabulous First Row
It's not easy to stand out in the front row, but Kristin's August Getty dress is the perfect choice.
Venturelli / WireImage
Sculptural in silver
The simple silhouette and intricate details are the perfect choice for a red carpet of the Golden Globes.
Mike Pont / WireImage
Glitz and Glam
Kristin knows how to turn on the glamor with this Rebecca Minkoff fringe dress.
Lilly Lawrence / Getty Images
Lady in Red
The mother of three looks impressive in this dress without shoulders Tatyana Merenyuk.
White stripes
Monochrome is essential for the wardrobe of any working mother and this midi dress LS is a perfect staple.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Rose blush
A shiny bodice is the ideal compensation for the matte column skirt of this beautiful Kaufman Franco looks.
AKM-GSI
Baby blue
the Laguna Beach Star stuns with her little blue dress from Ronny Kobo.
Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
Baby bump
Kristin is not afraid to play with printed letters in this fun midi by Emilio Pucci.
Leandro JustenBFANYC.com/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
Tied
The future star dresses her baby in a sophisticated black mini lace by Oliver Tolentino.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Nice two pieces
The designer is as cute as this two-piece Elizabeth & James can be.
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage.com
Chic Cocktail
Kristin wears an elegant Mimi Plange cocktail dress for him Immortals Los Angeles premiere.
What iconic Kristin look is your favorite?