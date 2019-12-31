Look back at the most memorable style moments of Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari You don't need a catwalk to surprise us with experience in style.

The designer, CEO and E! The personality reminds fans that the world is their parade in this fashion compilation video that highlights the Very cavallari Star's most iconic screen looks. With the third installment of the reality series, she returned to E! In the new year, the third season premieres on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m., an in-depth review of Kristin's closet around seasons one and two feels like an excellent preparation method.

From classic LBDs to beach vacation suits and Oscar red carpet outfits, KC embodies the brain and beauty as a boss, and we have the receipts to prove it!