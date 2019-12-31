Lizzo cries when Barack Obama names & # 39; Juice & # 39; as one of his favorite songs of 2019

%MINIFYHTML57fc838a3b441ab6dff26831cb33facb9% %MINIFYHTML57fc838a3b441ab6dff26831cb33facb10%

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Good as Hell & # 39; He is excited to discover that one of his songs is among the favorite list of the former president of the United States of 2019.

Up News Info –

Lizzo He remained crying after the former US president. UU. Barack Obama He included his song "Juice" in a list of his favorite songs of 2019.

The former POTUS has been sharing summaries of his best selections for the past 12 months on his social media pages in recent days, with the rapper's catchy success among his "favorite music of 2019".

"From hip-hop to country or The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you are looking for something that will keep you company on a long trip or that will help you exercise, I hope there is a clue or two in here that works" , Obama tweeted next to the list of 35 songs.

%MINIFYHTML57fc838a3b441ab6dff26831cb33facb11% %MINIFYHTML57fc838a3b441ab6dff26831cb33facb12%

<br />

After his tweet, Lizzo responded quickly, admitting that he had had an emotional reaction to being included in the selection.

"I love him very much, Mr. Obama," he tweeted. "Thank you for helping me with my morning crying."

Other stars that were stunned by Obama's support included Olivia Wilde, whose directorial debut "Smart reserve"He made his list of favorite movies of 2019". OH MY GOD, "Olivia tweeted, while Beanie Feldstein, which stars "Booksmart," he added, "HOLY MOLY."

<br />

Obama also shared an additional list of three television shows that he "considered as powerful as the movies" with "Amazing"Flea bag"Y"Watchmen"making the cut. After being informed of the inclusion of" Watchmen "in the list, his star Regina King He turned to Twitter to respond, sharing an Obama GIF wiping a tear from his eye and writing: "How do you feel when your program becomes the" favorite list "of your favorite president."