Lindsay Lohan flirts with Liam Hemsworth again and teases him!

Lindsay Lohan again became a target of teasing and teasing after she decided to flirt with Liam Hemsworth once more! The actress left a new comment under a new publication of her, apparently trying to be noticed by the fellow actor.

This time, Miley Cyrus' ex shared several photos of him surfing and looking like the gallant he is.

That said, seeing the photos, Lindsay couldn't help reacting, letting her know that she is interested.

While all he left under the post was an emoji, his intentions were not exactly subtle because he was a "praying hands,quot; emoji!

Therefore, many social media users definitely noticed that Lohan fired his shot again.

Here are some of his reactions to his comment: "Fellow, I am Liam's thirsty commentator here. Don't come for my position. & # 39; / & # 39; Wow, you're living in a fantasy land, huh? & # 39; / & # 39; Can't a girl comment without people thinking too much that she wants to get on her flesh? & # 39; / & # 39; Post any emoji you want, honey.

As you can see, she had people who made fun of her, but also others who defended and showed her support, so the answer was not entirely negative.

This comes after she previously got attention in September for the same reason!

At that time, she realized that both she and Liam were in Australia at the same time and commented in a post of her: "Why didn't we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!"

Not long after that, Lohan also told the world that she was single and apparently ready to mix.

And of course, Liam was also only alone after his separation from Miley Cyrus after only months of getting married.

All that convinced social networks that Lohan was trying to date Hemsworth and she didn't do much to try to crush the rumors!



