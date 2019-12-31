Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Tori Garrn announces commitment to Alex Pettyfer

Toni Garrn will end this year as Alex Pettyfer's fiancee, says a new Page Six report. Before his relationship with Alex, Toni was known for his adventure with the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

On her Instagram account, the 27-year-old model wrote that the "love of (her) life,quot; knelt and asked her to marry. The star shared a snapshot of his engagement ring on social media, stating that he irreversibly changed his life the day they met.

In his account, Pettyfer, 29, announced the news of the commitment referring to Garrn as his "best friend,quot; and "soulmate." News, the publication states that the couple has been in a serious relationship for the past 10 months.

According to Page Six, the model dated the 45-year-old actor from May 2013 to December 2014. Before that, she was engaged to Riley Keough in 2012. For months, Leo's relationship with the German native was the subject of attention from the media.

Reported by People Magazine in 2014, the media claimed that Leonardo was at Art Basel in Miami and Leo was one of the busiest stars there, organizing a variety of parties and clubs every night. The sources noticed that he was not there with Toni Garrn, described as his intermittent girlfriend of the time.

The media noticed that Leo and Toni were seen in the city on Art Basel weekend, however, they weren't together most of the night. Experts saw Leo in Wall Miami at the W Hotel with Tobey Maguire and a group of women.

Tobey and Leo were dating approximately twenty women, says People magazine, while they were at Bianca Delano. They enjoyed their time together at the E11EVEN club, the same place where they also saw Miley Cyrus.

As for Garrn, he was seen at the Timeless Portofino event organized by IWC Schaffhausen. In addition, she was in the window of Hunter and Gatti where she hosted the event. A source who spoke with People magazine states that Leo and Garrn were together at the same table at night, however, he was not paying attention.



