Lauren London looks like a true goddess in a new photo with an impressive and feathery outfit while remembering Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London made a rare appearance at Diddy's birthday party, and now the photo has appeared.

Everyone seems to agree that she looked like a goddess or an angel with her completely black outfit and her impressive hairstyle.

A fan praised Nipsey Hussle's life partner by saying, "I was about to say that! How do you look like an angel dressed in black? Whoa! You really gave us beauty. In all these photos, how lucky is @ vanityfair for this black goodness! ✨✨✨✨ ”

Another commenter declared: "It looks like an angel ✨Nip is there in spirit @laurenlondon 😍".

This sponsor said: "It's good to see her, it looks 🔥🔥🔥❤️ I loved the lighting on her head, I see what they did there ✨💫 Great composition 👏🏽".

Lauren has found a new way to express her love for her late boyfriend, as it was recently revealed that the actress joined forces with Puma for a new project, called Puma x Lauren London "Forever Stronger,quot;.

The new line aims to honor the deceased rapper, Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom.

Nipsey's life ended unexpectedly when he was brutally shot dead just in front of his own clothing store in the Los Angeles Hyde Park area in March this year while helping a man in need.

The 35-year-old actress announced the collaboration with the popular sports brand with a promotional video on YouTube.

In the description of the footage, it is claimed that the collaboration was about Lauren's creative vision that she "wanted to realize to mean the continuation of her marathon with PUMA."

A couple of months after Nipsey's tragic disappearance, Puma announced that a line of collaboration, in which the rapper was also working while he was still alive, was about to reach stores.

The special collection, called "The Marathon Continues,quot;, was available in early September, and everything sold out within a day.

Meanwhile, some of the deceased musician's songs were nominated for the next Grammy Awards and their hits "Racks In the Middle,quot; and "Higher," which was created with DJ Khaled and John Legend, will compete in the Best Rap Performance categories. , Best rap / song performance and best rap song.



