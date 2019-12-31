Lady Gaga closes 2019 with the New Year's Eve jazz and piano show at the Las Vegas residence

Lady Gaga gave her fans an incredible year in 2019 when she continued her residency in Las Vegas at the Park Theater, where she performs two shows: Enigma and Jazz and Piano. The two shows have different themes. Enigma is where Lady Gaga's pop personality shines as she plays her most important songs. With Jazz and Piano, Lady Gaga interprets the standards of the Great American Songbook, along with her own songs, and brings her own unique jazz touch to the stage. On New Year's Eve, 2019, Lady Gaga will be in Las Vegas inviting lucky audience members to the final Jazz and Piano presentation of the decade.

The multi-hyphenato had an incredible 2019. He launched his beauty line Haus Labs, won an Oscar for Best Original Song and won three Grammy Awards. Now he is announcing another amazing note in 2020 and fans are delighted to see what Lady Gaga has in store.

Although fans would love to see Lady Gaga collaborate with Bradley Cooper in 2020, there seems to be no evidence that plans are underway. It is scheduled to play Patrizia Reggiani in a Gucci project without a title that is still in the script stage.

You may see a video presentation of one of Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Jazz and Piano shows where she performed "Don't let me misunderstand,quot; and "Paparazzi,quot; on the next video player.

Since Lady Gaga has partnered with Tony Bennett, fans have wanted to hear her sing jazz. His residency in Las Vegas has been one of the best moments of his career and fans were ecstatic when he announced that he would present his show.

The Jazz and Piano part of his show has opened the Great American Songbook to some of his fans who were not familiar with music and his performances continue to receive criticism and praise.

Have you seen one of Lady Gaga's shows? Enigma or jazz and piano? Are you eager to see what 2020 has in store for the singer, songwriter and actress?

What do you think of his jazz and piano performances of "Paparazzi,quot; and "Don't let me be misunderstood,quot;?



