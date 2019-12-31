Kylie Jenner, who? Rob Kardashian wins social networks and 2019 with a new video of his incredible body transformation

Unlike his famous sisters, Rob Kardashian has been absent for most of the drama that has been going on in his prominent family, as he has been trying to live more privately in recent years.

According to some theories, the reason why Kris Jenner's only son does not appear in public events as often as he used to do is because of the problems he had with his ex-girlfriend and his daughter's mother, Dream, Blac Chyna.

The 32-year-old businessman also gained a considerable amount of weight due to health problems, which supposedly caused him to fall into depression and avoid public outings as much as possible.

However, it seems that Rob is finally coming out of isolation and has begun to take better care of himself and his body.

Kim Kardashian's younger brother wanted to get in shape and return to the person he was before the show. keeping up with the Kardashians he became so famous

Supposedly, the greatest inspiration for Kardashian's change was his three-year-old daughter, Dream, and he wanted to be healthy for her.

Meanwhile, Rob's transformation became more evident when he uploaded a new photo on his Instagram recently.

In the picture, which seems to be from Kris Jenner's Halloween party, mother and son pose together with fun costumes, and one's father looks much thinner and happier than before.

The publication generated a lot of likes & # 39; & # 39; and people rushed to congratulate Rob for his physical change. Many of his followers also expressed enthusiasm to see him do much better.

A source spoke with Hollywood life and revealed that this is how Rob lost the pounds and regained his rhythm: “Rob has stopped drinking alcohol completely and is now drinking a ton of water. He is also eating much better, but he knows that getting rid of the drink was a huge and important step, mentally and physically. This is really how you have lost a lot of weight.

The informant shared: "He has always been an incredible father, but he did not like to be seen because of his own insecurities, so he wanted to get Dream to do things, something he did not like to do before, and for family functions,quot; . Again it is a blessing. He is telling everyone that it feels good. "

Rob is starting 2020 with better conditions.



