KUWK: Kim Kardashian responds to the report that she gave the northwest the bloody shirt that John F. Kennedy wore when he was killed

After Kim Kardashian bought a jacket that used to be from Michael Jackson and revealed that he gave it to his daughter, North, since she is a big fan, a troll joked that he had also given the 6-year-old boy another garment that It belonged to a great name! However, it was definitely a very bad joke that the KUWK star did not appreciate.

More precisely, they suggested that he had given the girl the bloody shirt in which former President John F. Kennedy was killed!

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family likes to spend a lot and get the most exclusive gifts for their loved ones during the holidays.

However, the claim that she gave her little daughter a shirt in which someone was killed crossed the line as far as she was concerned, so the mother of four did not hesitate to applaud.

She bought him an iconic Michael Jackson jacket adorned with a jewel and Smooth Criminal hat through Julien's Auction House, but that is very different from what a troll suggested he had also given North for Christmas.

Not only that, but the bad joke was collected by Refinery 29, who published an article that reported that it was really true.

Meanwhile, however, the article has been edited and no longer says so.

After a user tweeted: "I AM SCREAMING, someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gave him the bloody shirt of North JFK and Refinery 29 wrote about it as if it were true," Kim said and noted the claims.

Retweeted said tweet and added: GU WOW, this is obviously false! @ Refinery29 I didn't receive JFK's shirt. It's a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never published. "



