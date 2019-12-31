Kourtney Kardashian shares the interior of the Christmas Eve party in Poosh

%MINIFYHTMLc124488a686bf8829a64535c39d0c51e9% %MINIFYHTMLc124488a686bf8829a64535c39d0c51e10%

Kourtney Kardashian organized an epic Christmas Eve party and now shares some behind-the-scenes photos of the exquisite design and configuration on her Poosh website. Each of the sisters Kardashian Jenner and Kris Jenner attended, along with their loved ones and children. Several of the sisters appeared in the headlines for wearing matching couture dresses with their daughters. Khloe and Kylie were twinning with True Thompson and Stormi Webster and fans couldn't have enough photos. In addition to her beautiful looks, hairstyles, makeup and exquisite jewelry, the photos of the party decorations of the Kourtney mansion are also becoming viral.

Kourtney chose Easter flowers to line the way to the house and the Christmas plant was used throughout its decoration scheme. Kourtney hired the wedding and fame party organizer Mindy Weiss for the event (Mindy did Justin and Hailey's wedding) and the results were spectacular.

From the Poosh website:

%MINIFYHTMLc124488a686bf8829a64535c39d0c51e11% %MINIFYHTMLc124488a686bf8829a64535c39d0c51e12% "Kourt created a mood board and worked with Mindy Weiss's team to create the winter and elegant eclectic environment. Jeffrey Leatham designed the floral and table landscapes, helped with the inverted tree at the entrance of Kourt and the red Easter flowers at the entrance to create a festive and transcendental entrance. He also added hanging vegetation throughout the place to help achieve the environment. "

You can see several photos of Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram account with the decorations and party design below.

The full article contains many more photos and details about each section. Kourtney was previously under Khloe's fire and especially Kim Kardashian when he launched a movie night and included a candy buffet. Kim rang in a hilarious and viral video in which she said she didn't know how to handle carbohydrate-filled and gluten-filled sweets.

For Christmas Eve, Kourtney didn't skip the candy and included turkey dogs, french fries, hot chocolate, handmade lollipops, and even a Mrs. Claus who baked cookies in the Christmas kitchen!

You can see photos of the Christmas candy store and more on the official Poosh site.

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Eve party?

Ad

Are you a fan of Kourtney's Poosh site? Do you find useful lifestyle advice for your life?



Post views:

0 0