Kim Kardashian upset with the media for reporting that he gives North JFK's bloody shirt

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; It is absolutely not to have him after learning of an article that says he gave his daughter the shirt that the late president wore when he was killed.

Kim Kardashian He could have bathed his eldest daughter, North, with exaggerated Christmas presents, but he definitely didn't give the girl something disturbing. The businesswoman and reality TV star called a publication to report that she bought her daughter the shirt that John F. Kennedy wore the night he was killed.

Kim learned of the report after a fan called Refinery29 about the article and highlighted the excerpt: "What is North West going to do with JFK's bloody shirt? And why isn't it in a museum?" The user also included a photo that was originally believed to be from Kim's Instagram Stories depicting JFK's bloody shirt.

"Along with Michael Jackson's jacket and hat, North also received the shirt that John F. Kennedy wore when he was killed," which was read in the legend of the fake publication.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star later retweeted the fan's tweet and roasted the media," WOW, this is absolutely false! I didn't get the JFK shirt. That's a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never published. "

Refinery29 has since removed the photo and the line on the shirt. The publication also issued a statement that read: "This story has been updated since the original version. Previously, it included a fake Instagram image, which was deleted."

For North's Christmas present, Kim and her husband Kanye west they bought a 6-year-old daughter a jacket that Michael Jackson took to Elizabeth TaylorThe 65th birthday party and a screening of the Cannes Film Festival for his movie "Ghost." On top of that, North received a felt hat that the late King of Pop shook in the 1988 music video for "Smooth Criminal." The hat still has remnants of face makeup on the edge and inside.