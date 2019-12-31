Khloe Kardashian wants to know what the hell was 2019

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

With a new decade ahead, Khloe Kardashian It is in reflection.

In the last hours of 2019, the reality star went to social networks with a series of quotes. True thompsonThe mother, known for filling her Instagram stories with inspiring, inspiring, often identifiable and sometimes cryptic phrases, did that on Monday.

The sayings seemed to be aimed at their last year, as well as the relationships and hopes for the next 12 months.

"2019 is about to end and all I have to say is what the hell was that," said the first date. The good American tycoon and former Tristan Thompson broke up earlier this year in the midst of its headline scandal with Jordyn Woods. Since then, he has learned how to co-raise his 1-year-old daughter with the basketball professional.

While Kardashian has said she doesn't want to be with Tristan, the reality star seemed to make reference to relationships when she posted a quote that said: "She pretends she doesn't miss you. You're pretending you don't." watch out. The ego is a great drug. "

Another said: "Our generation thinks it's COOL DOESN'T CARE. It isn't. The effort is great. Caring is great. Staying faithful is great. Try it."

Regarding next year, she posted an appointment with the wish: "2020, please be a good year."

Kardashian maintained positivity with another who said, "Dear, you are ready for 2020. It will be your year. You will succeed in everything you set out to do. Let's do this."

And, to complete the train appointment, there was a to-do list for 2020. "More fun. More adventures. More sleep. More laughter. Less negative. Less stress. More creation. More love. Just believe that good things are in march your way. "

We are printing that and hanging it in our fridge!

