Khloe Kardashian can't wait for this year to end

When Khloe Kardashian doesn't say what she feels directly, she shares quotes to reflect what she is thinking. His last shared message made it clear that he can't wait for it to end this year.

One's mother shared a message on her Instagram that said: "2019 is about to end and all I have to say is what the hell was that."

You can't blame the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for feeling like her when you consider the year she has had.

After forgiving her unfaithful boyfriend for being unfaithful while she was about to give birth, she found a slap in the face for her ways of forgiving.

Tristan Thompson was exposed for kissing a drunk Jordyn Woods at a party at his house. Jordyn, who was a close friend of the family, has been rejected from the Karjenner clan for keeping it a secret.

To make matters worse, social networks quite agreed that Khloe blamed Woods more than the person who really owed her loyalty and immediately attacked her when the situation happened, in addition to when the episodes that showed what happened happened. behind the scenes

To add insult to the injury, a court statement showed that Tristan's other baby mother, Jordan Craig, said the NBA player began his relationship with the reality star while they were still going against the story that Khloe said he claimed he was single.

She was forced to defend herself once again before critics who found it difficult to believe she was aware of Thompson's marital status. Regardless of what she said, she should have noticed that something is suspicious considering that he was trying to woo her while she has another woman carrying her son.

These things (and more than likely happened behind the scenes) make it understandable that Khloe is ready to say goodbye to 2019.



