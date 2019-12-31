Kevin Spacey resolves case of sexual assault filed by masseuse after plaintiff's death

Wenn

The former actor of & # 39; House of Cards & # 39; It has reached an undisclosed agreement with the real estate administrators of the massage therapist who passed away earlier this year.

Kevin Spacey He will address 2020 with another legal problem behind him: the actor has resolved a dispute with the state administrators of a masseuse who accused him of sexual assault.

The plaintiff affirmed "The usual suspects"The star made him grab his genitals while trying to kiss him during a private session in October 2016.

The two sides were going to a trial next summer of 2020 when the accuser died in September 2019.

As a result, prosecutors decided not to press charges, and now the deceased's estate has filed a notice to dismiss the lawsuit, according to Variety.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

In July, a judge dismissed another case of sexual assault against the dishonored actor, due to the "lack of availability of the denouncing witness."

The accuser originally claimed that Spacey repeatedly touched him at a bar when he was 18, but advocated the 5th Amendment while testifying about the incident and refused to answer questions about deleted messages on his phone that could have favored Spacey.

The alleged victim previously withdrew his civil case against the actor.

Spacey still faces six allegations of sexual assault in the United Kingdom between 1996 and 2013.

The actor, who lived in London while working as artistic director of the Old Vic theater at the time, has been charged by 20 men of sexual assault. He has not been formally charged.