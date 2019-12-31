Home Entertainment Kevin Hart disrespects his best friend calls him & # 39; loser...

Kevin Hart disrespects his best friend calls him & # 39; loser & # 39; and & # 39; B * tch & # 39; – Twitter reacts!

Bradley Lamb
Kevin Hart is being dragged all over Twitter today, for disrespecting his best friend and personal trainer, Ron "Boss,quot; Everline, CEO of the multi-service fitness company Just-Train.

Ron and Kevin met 3 years ago, and have become inseparable. Ron now works as Kevin's personal trainer and runs Kevin's fitness company. The two men are also best friends.

But in Kevin's special on Netflix, Kevin disrespects his best friend, calling him "b * tch,quot; and then suggests that Boss is a loser and owes everything, including his survival, to Kevin.

