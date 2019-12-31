Kevin Hart disrespects his best friend calls him & # 39; loser & # 39; and & # 39; B * tch & # 39; – Twitter reacts!

Kevin Hart is being dragged all over Twitter today, for disrespecting his best friend and personal trainer, Ron "Boss,quot; Everline, CEO of the multi-service fitness company Just-Train.

Ron and Kevin met 3 years ago, and have become inseparable. Ron now works as Kevin's personal trainer and runs Kevin's fitness company. The two men are also best friends.

But in Kevin's special on Netflix, Kevin disrespects his best friend, calling him "b * tch,quot; and then suggests that Boss is a loser and owes everything, including his survival, to Kevin.

In one scene, Kevin and Boss start arguing about a card game while they are in Kevin's private jet, and Kevin gets off the line.

Kevin calls his friend a "bitch,quot; and then continues, saying, "Are you rich? If everything stopped today, could you survive [without me]?

The boss responds by saying "Yes." Kevin replies: "Are you a liar?"

Then, Boss tries to defend himself by saying: "The fact that you tell me I can't survive [without you] makes you look silly."

Kevin then repeats: "Do you have a home?" That must have hit a nerve, because Boss currently lives with Kevin.

The disrespect was too much, and the two men began to push and push each other.

Watch:

She is how Twitter is responding to Kevin disrespecting his friend: