Kate Beckinsale reveals Christmas gift for daughter who made her feel psycho

Revealing that the peculiar gift did not arrive on time, the actress of & # 39; Serendipity & # 39; he jokes that his Instagram followers should look for her in & # 39; real crime shows shortly & # 39 ;.

Actress Kate Beckinsale She feels silly after not being able to give her daughter's peculiar Christmas gift while taking a break from college.

The "Serenity"Star bought her 20-year-old daughter Lily, a pillow made in the shape of her boyfriend's head" for when she misses it when she gets home, "but she didn't arrive while her daughter was home from school at Christmas, and now Kate's "CUTE" gift has become strange.

"Arriving the day after she leaves makes you a damn PSYCHO who is watching Showtime with a taxidermy on your daughter's boyfriend's head," Kate confessed to her followers on Instagram. "Look for me in real crime programs soon."

The actress also posted a picture of her and the FaceTiming Lily pillow and her boyfriend.